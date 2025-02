Pellegrini hasn't been called up for Monday's game versus Cagliari due to neck pain, Radiosei reported.

Pellegrini won't be involved due to a minor injury and will look to recuperate for next Monday's away game versus Cagliari. Elseid Hysaj and Adam Marusic are the only healthy fullbacks since Manuel Lazzari (knee) and Nuno Tavares (thigh) remain on the mend.