Luca Pellegrini headshot

Luca Pellegrini Injury: Will skip Parma contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Pellegrini (undisclosed) didn't make Lazio's squad list to face Parma on Saturday.

Pellegrini is missing for unknown reasons and will have more than a week to try recovering ahead of the next match versus Fiorentina. Nuno Tavares has taken over the left-back position in recent weeks.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
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