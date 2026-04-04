Luca Pellegrini Injury: Will skip Parma contest
Pellegrini (undisclosed) didn't make Lazio's squad list to face Parma on Saturday.
Pellegrini is missing for unknown reasons and will have more than a week to try recovering ahead of the next match versus Fiorentina. Nuno Tavares has taken over the left-back position in recent weeks.
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