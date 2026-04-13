Luca Pellegrini News: Bench option
Pellegrini (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.
Pellegrini is back from his undisclosed injury and set for action to end the season, finding a bench role in his return. He has been a starter in most matches this season but has recently taken a hit in minutes, as he has been unused in three straight outings. That said, he has started in 14 of his 21 appearances this season and has been part of only one clean sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Pellegrini See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4October 3, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 31, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsSeptember 12, 2022
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Cagliari v. Fiorentina PreviewMarch 14, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Pellegrini See More