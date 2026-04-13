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Luca Pellegrini News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Pellegrini (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Pellegrini is back from his undisclosed injury and set for action to end the season, finding a bench role in his return. He has been a starter in most matches this season but has recently taken a hit in minutes, as he has been unused in three straight outings. That said, he has started in 14 of his 21 appearances this season and has been part of only one clean sheet.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
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