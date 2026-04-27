Luca Pellegrini headshot

Luca Pellegrini News: Gets team on the board in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pellegrini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Pellegrini got the scoring going for Lazio in the second half with his only shot of the contest. The defender has an opportunity to be more involved in the offensive third in the next match against Cremonese, a side which has given up 51 goals in Serie A this season.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
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