Luca Pellegrini News: Reinstated by the team

Pellegrini will resume being an option as he has been re-inserted in the season-long list following Patric's season-ending ankle injury, Lazio announced.

Pellegrini was the odd man out after the January window as the coach picked Elseid Hysaj over him, but the list can be modified a limited number of times. He'll primarily back up Nuno Tavares (thigh) at left-back in Serie A, while he's not eligible to play in the Europa League. He has appeared 21 times (11 starts) this season, tallying one assist, 64 crosses (12 accurate), 24 tackles and 15 clearances and contributing to three clean sheets.