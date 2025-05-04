Luca Pellegrini News: Serviceable in Empoli meeting
Pellegrini registered five crosses (two accurate), one chance created, two clearances and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Empoli.
Pellegrini couldn't dish out an assist like in his past three appearances but extended his stretch of productive outings while substituting for Nuno Tavares (thigh) at left-back. He has tallied five or more crosses in his last four starts, accumulating 27 (11 accurate) and adding eight chances created, three corners and five tackles (three won).
