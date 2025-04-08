Luca Pellegrini News: Solid defensive effort in win

Pellegrini registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Pellegrini entered as a sub in the 34th minute of play and delivered a well-rounded effort, including registering his first shot on target in four league appearances. He also shined defensively by tying his season high of three tackles for a third time and snatching at least one interception for a fifth consecutive league appearance.