Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Pellegrini headshot

Luca Pellegrini News: Solid defensive effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Pellegrini registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Pellegrini entered as a sub in the 34th minute of play and delivered a well-rounded effort, including registering his first shot on target in four league appearances. He also shined defensively by tying his season high of three tackles for a third time and snatching at least one interception for a fifth consecutive league appearance.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now