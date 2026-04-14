Luca Pellegrini News: Unused sub against Fiorentina
Pellegrini (undisclosed) didn't feature in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.
Pellegrini quickly shook off a small injury but wasn't deployed for the fourth fixture in a row, as Nuno Tavares has gained a strong hold on the starting job. He could get some minutes in the next two matches, as Lazio is about to play a midweek Coppa Italia tilt.
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