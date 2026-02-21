Luca Petrasso Injury: Should be available

Petrasso (chest) should be available for Saturday's season opener against San Diego, according to the MLS injury report.

Petrasso ran into a setback after failing cardiac tests during the preseason, but he's trending in the right direction and is expected to be available for Saturday's season opener against San Diego after avoiding the MLS injury report. That's a major boost for Montreal, as he's the unquestioned starter at left-back and a steady presence on that flank. All signs point to him locking down the same high-minute role as the club kicks off the 2026 MLS campaign.