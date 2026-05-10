Luca Petrasso News: Active in win

Petrasso registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Orlando City.

Petrasso delivered the second-most crosses in the game and drew the penalty kick that led to the opening goal. While he wasn't too busy defensively, he earned a clean sheet for the second time in his last three appearances. The eight crosses set a season-high mark for the left-back, raising his total to 27 in nine matches played. He'll look to remain a regular starter while looking to open his scoring or assisting count in future contests.