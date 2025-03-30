Luca Petrasso News: Earns assist from defense

Petrasso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire.

Petrasso saw the start at left-back Saturday after opening up the first five matches of the season in the center of the defense. He would do well on flank and earn an assist, his first goal contribution of the season. He would also earn a tackle, two clearances and three chances created.