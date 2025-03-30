Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Petrasso headshot

Luca Petrasso News: Earns assist from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Petrasso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire.

Petrasso saw the start at left-back Saturday after opening up the first five matches of the season in the center of the defense. He would do well on flank and earn an assist, his first goal contribution of the season. He would also earn a tackle, two clearances and three chances created.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now