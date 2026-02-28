Luca Petrasso headshot

Luca Petrasso News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Petrasso (chest) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Chicago Fire.

Petrasso trended in the right direction after failing cardiac tests during preseason and was ultimately cleared to make the squad. However, he will begin Saturday's clash against Chicago Fire among the substitutes as the club manages his return. He remains the preferred starter at left-back and could quickly reclaim a high-minute role moving forward.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
