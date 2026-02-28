Luca Petrasso News: Returns to bench
Petrasso (chest) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Chicago Fire.
Petrasso trended in the right direction after failing cardiac tests during preseason and was ultimately cleared to make the squad. However, he will begin Saturday's clash against Chicago Fire among the substitutes as the club manages his return. He remains the preferred starter at left-back and could quickly reclaim a high-minute role moving forward.
