Luca Petrasso headshot

Luca Petrasso News: Starts against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Petrasso (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Petrasso wasn't forced to miss any games as originally feared, with his presence meaning a boost to his side's defense as he retains the left-back role. He'll also attempt to extend a productive streak on the offensive end after scoring and assisting once over his last two appearances. Both Tom Pearce and Fernando Alvarez will have to wait on the bench with Petrasso playing from kickoff.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
