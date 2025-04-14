Fantasy Soccer
Luca Petrasso News: Whips in 11 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Petrasso had 11 crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Charlotte FC.

Petrasso sent in 11 crosses (two accurate) Saturday as Montreal were outlasted by Charlotte in a narrow 1-0 defeat. The full-back also contributed four tackles (four won) and one clearance to the defesnsive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Petrasso has started in each of Montreal's first eight fixtures to begin the season, scoring once and contributing to one clean sheet.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
