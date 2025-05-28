Luca Pfeiffer News: Transfers to Elversberg

Pfeiffer has completed a transfer to Elversberg from Stuttgart, according to his former club.

Pfieffer has made a change of club following a loan spell this season, departing Stuttgart for Elversberg after spending the campaign with Karlsruher. This seems to make sense for both parties, as he was bound not to see much time with Stuttgart after being sent on loan. He recorded three assists in 17 appearances last season and will hope to improve on that next campaign.