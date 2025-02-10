Luca Philipp News: Concedes four against Union Berlin
Philipp recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Union Berlin.
Philipp had a rough day against Union, to say the least, allowing four goals while only making three saves. This marks his fourth straight game without a clean sheet, with zero in four games since taking over the starting role for injured Oliver Baumann. He will hope to recoup and do better next outing, facing Werder Bremen on Sunday.
