Luca Philipp

Luca Philipp News: Concedes four against Union Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Philipp recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Union Berlin.

Philipp had a rough day against Union, to say the least, allowing four goals while only making three saves. This marks his fourth straight game without a clean sheet, with zero in four games since taking over the starting role for injured Oliver Baumann. He will hope to recoup and do better next outing, facing Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Luca Philipp
1899 Hoffenheim

