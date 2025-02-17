Luca Philipp News: Concedes own goal

Philipp recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Werder Bremen.

Philipp had a solid day in net as he provided two saves and what could've been a clean sheet if it weren't for an early own goal. This continues his streak without a clean sheet, now without one in all five appearnces this season. He will hope for his first next contest, although he will have to be at his best, facing Stuttgart on Sunday.