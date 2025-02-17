Luca Ranieri News: Busy defensively in defeat

Ranieri registered four tackles (three won), six clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.

Ranieri was active in defense once again on Sunday, contributing decently. While he couldn't help his team secure points, he set a new season-high with four tackles, adding two interceptions and six clearances to his totals of 18 tackles and 97 clearances in 24 Serie A appearances this season. He will look to continue his defensive contributions against a weaker opponent on Sunday against Verona.