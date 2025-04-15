Luca Ranieri News: Busy defensively in draw

Ranieri created one chance, made four tackles (three won), eight clearances and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

Ranieri formed a great defensive partnership with Pablo Mari, helping his team stifling opposing forwards during the entire contest for another clean sheet. The center-back has been productive throughout the entire season but looks like he found another gear for the final stretch of the campaign as he posted eight tackles, 19 clearances, four interceptions and five blocks over the last three starts.