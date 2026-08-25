Luca Ranieri News: Busy in Roma contest

Ranieri registered one tackle (one won) and nine clearances and committed one foul in Monday's 4-0 defeat versus Roma.

Ranieri is ahead of Viery and Marin Pongracic to partner Radu Dragusin for the time being and didn't have a great debut, given the result, but he at least managed to amass defensive stats. He contributed to eight clean sheets in 2025/2026, totaling 34 tackles, 24 interceptions and 127 clearances.