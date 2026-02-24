Luca Ranieri News: Does his part in derby with Pisa

Ranieri had one tackle (one won) and six clearances and drew one foul in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Ranieri got the nod for the second contest in a row and turned in a good shift again. He'll face competition also from Daniele Rugani, who was back on the bench in this one, in addition to Pietro Comuzzo. He has tallied one or more clearances in four tilts on the trot, amassing 11 and adding one tackle (one won) and three interceptions over that span.