Luca Ranieri headshot

Luca Ranieri News: Does his part in derby with Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ranieri had one tackle (one won) and six clearances and drew one foul in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Ranieri got the nod for the second contest in a row and turned in a good shift again. He'll face competition also from Daniele Rugani, who was back on the bench in this one, in addition to Pietro Comuzzo. He has tallied one or more clearances in four tilts on the trot, amassing 11 and adding one tackle (one won) and three interceptions over that span.

Luca Ranieri
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now