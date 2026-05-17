Luca Ranieri News: Expelled from the bench versus Juventus

Ranieri had five clearances and was sent off after subbing off in Sunday's 2-0 win over Juventus.

Ranieri was on point but not super busy in the back and was red-carded right after subbing off for protesting a call too intensely. He closes his season having helped secure eight clean sheets in 34 appearances (29 starts), notching 24 interceptions, 127 clearances and 13 blocks. Daniele Rugani or Pietro Comuzzo will fill in against Atalanta next Sunday.