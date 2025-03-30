Luca Ranieri News: Fares well against Atalanta

Ranieri recorded seven clearances, three blocks and three interceptions and won one of two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Ranieri was sturdy in the back and filled it up, while he left one major scoring opportunity on the table on the other end, as he had shaken loose in the six-yard box but hit the goalie. He has posted five interceptions, 17 clearances and six blocks in the last five rounds, contributing to two clean sheets.