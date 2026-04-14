Luca Ranieri News: Muted display versus Lazio

Ranieri generated one tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Lazio.

Ranieri didn't log big numbers but helped his side stymie the adversaries for the second round in a row. He has recorded at least one clearance in 10 games in a row, accumulating 42 and posting eight tackles and two blocks, with four clean sheets, over that span. Furthermore, this marked his sixth straight display with one or more interceptions, for a total of eight.