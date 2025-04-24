Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Ranieri headshot

Luca Ranieri News: Racks up stats against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ranieri had two tackles (two won), nine clearances, one block and one interception in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Ranieri had his hands full in the back and had a strong performance even though his side gave up one goal, posting a new season high in clearances. He has notched at least three in six consecutive matches, totaling 35, adding 10 tackles (six won), seven interceptions and eight blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.

Luca Ranieri
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now