Luca Ranieri News: Racks up stats against Cagliari

Ranieri had two tackles (two won), nine clearances, one block and one interception in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Ranieri had his hands full in the back and had a strong performance even though his side gave up one goal, posting a new season high in clearances. He has notched at least three in six consecutive matches, totaling 35, adding 10 tackles (six won), seven interceptions and eight blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.