Luca Ranieri News: Resumes starting in Como contest

Ranieri recorded three interceptions, three clearances and one off-target shot in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Como.

Ranieri returned in the XI after a couple of months, getting the nod over Pietro Comuzzo. He turned in a nice shift and set a new season high in interceptions, but his side allowed one goal. It remains to be seen whether the switch is permanent. He had been a regular for most of the season before a recent tactical adjustment. He has posted at least one clearance in three matches in a row, amassing five.