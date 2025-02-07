Fantasy Soccer
Luca Ranieri News: Scores versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Ranieri scored one goal to go with one interception, four clearances and three blocks in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Inter Milan.

Ranieri hit the net for the first time in the season by wriggling free on a corner kick and beating the goalie with a pretty volley. He also had a tidy day in the back. He has registered five interceptions, 27 clearances and five blocks in the last five fixtures.

