Luca Ranieri News: Scores versus Inter
Ranieri scored one goal to go with one interception, four clearances and three blocks in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Inter Milan.
Ranieri hit the net for the first time in the season by wriggling free on a corner kick and beating the goalie with a pretty volley. He also had a tidy day in the back. He has registered five interceptions, 27 clearances and five blocks in the last five fixtures.
