Luca Ranieri News: Sets new season high in clearances
Ranieri recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Parma.
Ranieri led his side with a season high seven clearances alongside one interception and one block, while also coming close to scoring twice. The center back contributed to a second clean sheet in three games, a run in which he has registered four tackles, two interceptions and 16 clearances.
