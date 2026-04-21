Luca Ranieri News: Under pressure against Lecce

Ranieri recorded three tackles (one won), 34 passes and 10 clearances in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Ranieri faced more threats than in the previous three tilts and responded well for the most part, even though his team allowed one goal. He has posted at least one tackle in the last five fixtures, racking up seven (three won) and contributing to two clean sheets over that span. This marked his 11th match in a row with one or more clearances, for a total of 52. On the other hand, he interrupted a six-game streak with at least one interception.