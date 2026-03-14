Luca Reggiani News: Nets first career goal

Reggiani scored a goal with his lone shot while creating two chances, making two interceptions, two tackles (winning both) and three clearances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Reggiani found the back of the net in the 59th minute while finishing with the second most interceptions, tackles and clearances on the team. It was the first career goal for the defender as he's combined for two shots, seven tackles and seven clearances in his three Bundesliga appearances.