Luca Waldschmidt headshot

Luca Waldschmidt Injury: Limps off with thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Waldschmidt limped off after picking up right thigh problems in Sunday's friendly against Paderborn, according to Geissblog Koeln.

Waldschmidt walked to the bench before heading straight to the locker room with a physiotherapist, raising concern just days before Cologne's competitive season begins. The club opens its DFB Pokal campaign at Wurzburger Kickers on Aug. 24. Waldschmidt is expected to be reassessed as his status for that match becomes clearer.

Luca Waldschmidt
1. FC Köln
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