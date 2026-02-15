Luca Waldschmidt headshot

Luca Waldschmidt News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Waldschmidt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart.

Waldschmidt replaced Joel Schmied in the 68th minute and set up the equalizer for Ragnar Ache just 11 minutes later. Waldschmidt also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. This was his first goal contribution in over two months and he has now contributed to six goals this campaign.

Luca Waldschmidt
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Waldschmidt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Waldschmidt See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020