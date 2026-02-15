Luca Waldschmidt News: Assists as substitute
Waldschmidt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart.
Waldschmidt replaced Joel Schmied in the 68th minute and set up the equalizer for Ragnar Ache just 11 minutes later. Waldschmidt also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. This was his first goal contribution in over two months and he has now contributed to six goals this campaign.
