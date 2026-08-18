Luca Waldschmidt News: Cleared of injury concern

Waldschmidt is available for Cologne's German Cup opener against Wurzburger Kickers on August 24 after avoiding any injury from his early exit against Paderborn, the club announced.

Waldschmidt left Sunday's friendly after roughly an hour with a slight limp, but the club confirmed all players involved in the preseason matches, including the 30-year-old, came through without injury. There is no cause for concern surrounding his fitness heading into the cup opener. Waldschmidt is expected to be available for selection as Cologne begin their competitive season.