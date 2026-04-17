Luca Waldschmidt headshot

Luca Waldschmidt News: Converts penalty in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Waldschmidt scored a goal with his lone shot during Friday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Waldschmidt entered the match in the 80th minute and converted a penalty in the 86th as Koln earned a point Friday. The goal was the first since November for Waldschmidt as he hasn't started a match since February 27th.

Luca Waldschmidt
1. FC Köln
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