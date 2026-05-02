Luca Waldschmidt headshot

Luca Waldschmidt News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Waldschmidt assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Union Berlin.

Waldschmidt stood out in playmaking duties, completing the last pass before Marius Bulter's 33rd-minute goal while taking half of his side's set pieces during the round 32 matchup. Even though he was unable to score this time, the forward continued his productive run as he registered a goal or assist for the third time in a row. After a series of five substitute appearances, he got the nod over both Linton Maina and Jan Thielmann on the right wing.

Luca Waldschmidt
1. FC Köln
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