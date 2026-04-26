Luca Waldschmidt headshot

Luca Waldschmidt News: Scores one goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Waldschmidt scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

Waldschmidt came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leverkusen and immediately made his mark, slotting home a composed left-footed finish past Janis Blaswich after Said El Mala's determined dribble and precise pull-back created the opening in the box. Waldschmidt has now scored in back-to-back Bundesliga appearances as a substitute, with his five goals this season placing him quatrieme in his side's scoring charts despite rarely starting.

Luca Waldschmidt
1. FC Köln
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