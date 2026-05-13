Luca Zidane Injury: Expected fit for World Cup

Zidane (jaw) underwent successful surgery following a concussion and a double fracture of the jaw and chin sustained against Almeria with Granada, and is expected to return to action in around two weeks, putting him on track for the World Cup.

Zidane's recovery is a significant relief for Algeria and coach Vladimir Petkovic, who is already without Anthony Mandrea for the summer tournament. The goalkeeper is Algeria's first-choice between the posts, and his availability for the World Cup opener against Argentina on June 17 had been in serious doubt following the severity of the injury. The surgical procedure was deemed a success, and the three-week recovery timeline suggests he should have enough time to regain match sharpness before the tournament begins. Algeria have been drawn in a group alongside Argentina, Jordan and Austria, making the presence of their number one goalkeeper all the more important heading into what promises to be a demanding group stage.