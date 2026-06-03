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Luca Zidane News: Brilliant in return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 2:24pm

Zidane (jaw) made six saves and kept a clean sheet during a 90-minute appearance in Wednesday's international friendly against Netherlands.

Zidane helped his national team to an encouraging result, with his comeback from injury giving Algeria a boost in terms of shot-stopping quality. He's projected to start over Oussama Benbot and Melvin Mastil in most games of the international tournament. After averaging 2.8 saves and 1.3 goals allowed per game over 26 La Liga 2 starts last season with Granada, the 28-year-old keeper could have a good opportunity to test his skills as he'll be facing strong offensive units in the World Cup group-stage clashes with Argentina and Austria, while he may have more reasonable clean-sheet options versus Jordan.

Luca Zidane
Granada
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