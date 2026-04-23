Lucas Abascia News: Logs eight clearances in draw

Abascia made two tackles (one won), eight clearances, three interceptions and two blocks during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Abascia put up another defensive masterpiece, with huge numbers across the board and helping his side limiting the opposition to just one goal despite their dominance. The center-back has been playing great since joining Queretaro during the winter transfer window but appears to have found another gear as of late, with 44 clearances, 16 interceptions and eight blocks over his last six starts.