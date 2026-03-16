Lucas Abascia News: Makes 11 clearances in draw

Abascia generated one shot (zero on goal), 11 clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Abascia had a strong performance that helped the visitors neutralize a dangerous attack Sunday. He registered double digits in clearances for the first time over 10 league starts since joining Gallos for the Clausura 2026 campaign. He's now averaging 5.0 clearances and 2.0 interceptions per contest, which represent the second and first best figures on the squad, respectively. Those numbers should be enough for him to remain a regular starter for the rest of the season.