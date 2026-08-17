Lucas Abascia News: Makes 14 clearances in draw

Abascia recorded one tackle (one won), 14 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Pumas UNAM.

Pumas UNAM dominated most of the contest, so it wasn't surprising to see Querétaro play a more defensive-minded approach, which translated into Abascia ending the game with double-digit clearances. Abascia has 27 clearances in his first four Apertura appearances.