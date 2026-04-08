Lucas Abascia News: No longer suspended

Abascia is eligible again after serving his one-game Liga MX ban in the midweek draw with FC Juarez.

Abascia will have a good chance of starting in all of the remaining regular-season clashes given that he was in great form before his yellow card accumulation, earning three consecutive clean sheets while recording 26 clearances, 14 interceptions and six blocks during that span. His potential addition to the lineup will cause Carlos Villanueva to return to a substitute role for upcoming fixtures.