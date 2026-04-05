Lucas Abascia News: Receives fifth yellow card

Abascia has earned a one-game suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toluca.

Abascia was busy in his usual defensive duties while earning his third consecutive clean sheet Saturday, but a first-half foul led to his yellow card accumulation. Therefore, the defender will be banned for Tuesday's clash with FC Juarez, aiming to return to action next weekend against Necaxa. His absence is a massive loss for the squad considering that he had played all possible minutes in the last 12 matches, standing out for his constant defensive contributions. Carlos Villanueva is the nominal option to take Abascia's place in the lineup, but Gallos have sometimes opted to move midfielder Santiago Homenchenko to the back line in the past.