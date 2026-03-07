Lucas Ahijado Injury: Doubtful against Espanyol

Ahijado (undisclosed) didn't train Saturday and is a doubt for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ahijado was absent from team training Saturday for undisclosed reasons and is now considered a doubt for Monday's clash against Espanyol. The right-back got the start in the last match but has mostly been used as a depth option since Nacho Vidal returned from injury and regained the starting role on the right side of the back line. If Ahijado ends up missing the matchup with the Catalans, his absence should have only a limited impact on the starting XI.