Lucas Ahijado Injury: On track for Celta Vigo return

Ahijado (undisclosed) completed a normal training week and is on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per Nacho Asparren of La Nueva Espana. "Carmo, Ovie, and Lucas had a normal week, and if there are no setbacks, they will be available to play and could join the team. This expands our options."

Ahijado has been working his way back gradually after an extended spell on the sidelines, and a full week of normal training is a significant step forward. The right-back figures to slot back into his backup role behind Nacho Vidal rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Almada more options as Oviedo push through a crucial final stretch of the season in their fight to avoid relegation.