Lucas Ahijado Injury: Seen in training
Ahijado (undisclosed) was seen in training Thursday, according to RTPA.
Ahijado was part of the training session last week but didn't play, and since he remains with the group, all signs point to the right direction. A final call on his availability should be made after Friday's training session.
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