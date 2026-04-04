Lucas Ahijado Injury: Trains Saturday, still out Sunday

Ahijado (undisclosed) was spotted working with the ball in Saturday's training session, but remains out for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, the club posted.

Ahijado made his return to ball work Saturday but remains out for Sunday's clash against Sevilla. His presence on the pitch is at least a step in the right direction. When he does return to full fitness, Ahijado figures to slot back into his backup role behind Nacho Vidal at right-back for Oviedo.