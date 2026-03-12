Lucas Ahijado Injury: Unavailable for Saturday
Ahijado (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Valencia, according to La Voz de Asturias.
Ahijado has yet to return to training this week and all signs point to him being sidelined for a second straight game. He won't be able to play until he's able to log a few training sessions consistently.
