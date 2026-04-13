Lucas Ahijado News: Returns to bench Sunday

Ahijado (undisclosed) was available off the bench for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, confirming his return to the matchday squad, the club posted.

Ahijado had been working his way back from a lengthy absence and his inclusion in the squad marks a clean return to availability for the right-back. He figures to continue in his backup role behind Nacho Vidal for the remainder of the season, giving coach Guillermo Almada a useful depth option as Oviedo fight to secure their top-flight status in the final stretch of the campaign.