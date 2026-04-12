Lucas Bartlett Injury: Subs off

Bartlett generated two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus New England Revolution. He was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute.

Bartlett was unable to finish the match on pitch, picking up a late injury on Saturday. He will be day to day heading into the trip to Philadelphia. He has been the team's iron man through seven matches, starting all of them with 45 clearances and six blocks made.